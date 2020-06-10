Betty Jo Taylor Preston, age 88, of Roanoke and formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born January 23 1932, the daughter of the late William Lesley Taylor Sr. and Etholeen Fralin Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hugh Preston Sr. Surviving are her sons, Charles Hugh Preston Jr. and Robert Allen Preston Sr.; grandchildren, Carrie Preston, Robert Allen Preston Jr., Charles Hugh Preston III, Chris Preston, and Andrew Preston; and three great-grandchildren. Mrs. Preston was a stay at home mom who returned to work after her children finished school. She worked to care for the elderly in the nursing home field as a nurse assistant for over 15 years. She enjoyed the local flea markets, yard sales, estate sales, the many close friends in that community. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers from the Carilion Palliative Care Unit. Private graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. David Long officiating. Online Condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
