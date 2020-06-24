Nancy L. Peterson, age 85, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Marvin Clinton Peterson; sisters, Linda Peterson and Hilda Ferguson; brothers, Nelson, Jim, Richard, Ward, Bob, and Bill Smelser; brother-in-law, Willie Peterson; and special nephew, David Kelly. Surviving are her daughter, Lorrie Wilson (Gary); sons, Carl Peterson and friend, Sue Hicks, Curtis Peterson (Marion), and Michael Peterson (Connie); seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margrett Smelser and Nadele Smelser; brother-in-law, Charlie Peterson; special niece, Dana Ripley (Paul); and niece-in-law, Becky Kelly. Funeral services were conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, with Pastor Jerry Naff officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
