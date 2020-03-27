PETERS Ileta Carter Ileta Carter Peters, 86, of Ferrum, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She joins her beloved husband of 64 years, Frank Lester Peters. She is survived by her children, Patty Sigmon (Mike), Brenda Handy, Lester Peters, Sharlene Robinson (Greg); her grandchildren, Tracy Holley (Brad), Justin Sigmon (Rita), Heather Gray, Katherine Britton (David), Shannon Ramsey (Jeremy), Amy Heide (Kyle), Josh Peters, Ben Peters, Mark Peters (Carol Ann), Anne Bogert (Tayler); her great-grandchildren, Kolton and Tyler Holley, Brooklynn and Brystal Sigmon, Will and Abby Gray, Jack, Libbie and Grace Britton, Carter, Jackson and Everett Ramsey, Raelyn Heide and great-great grandchild baby Skyler Holley. In addition, she is survived by sisters, Nellie Kritter and Fay Fisher; sister-in-law Reba Carter; and special friend, Sandra Halsey. She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Peters; daughter-in-law, Melinda Peters (Lester); and grandson, Jonathan Peters. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Republican Church. We will miss her sewing, singing, rocking babies and delicious home cooked meals. You never left her house hungry. A private family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Carter-Young Family Cemetery with Elder Junior Conner officiating. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
