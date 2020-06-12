June 8, 2020 George David Perdue, age 61, of Hardy, Va., died on June 8, 2020, after battling with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) for over 3 years. He was preceded in death by his father, George Calvin Perdue. Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Caroline DeWitt Perdue; his children, Jessica Lawrence (Adam), Joshua Perdue, and Zachary Perdue (Jill); and his grandchildren, Abbie, Berklie, Caraline and Mason. Also surviving are his mother, Lois Carter Perdue; his sister, Debra Voss (Dave); his brothers, Wayne Perdue (Donna), Jerry Perdue, and Eddie Perdue (Kim). Other special family members include Tina Markham-Juarez (Frank) and their son, Tyler Phillippi; many nieces, nephews, and friends. George served with Roanoke City Fire/EMS for 27-1/2 years. He volunteered with Scruggs Fire & Rescue for 10 years prior to his service with the City. He also worked with Martinsville Speedway Track Services for more than 20 years. George loved the brotherhood and friendships that he built throughout his career. George loved spending time with his family, taking advantage of every chance he had to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren. He and Caroline loved riding their Harley and took several trips throughout the country with family and friends. George also loved racing and the friendships that evolved from that. We would like to thank the staff and doctors at UVA, the nurses and staff with Medi Hospice, and people with the ALS Association for all their help. Finding a cure for ALS holds a special place in George's heart. He participated in research trials and met with Congressmen and Senators to fight for people that have ALS and to advocate for more research. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association D.C./Maryland/Va. Chapter at 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 147, Richmond, VA 23229. Visitation will be held at Flora Funeral Service on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Will Waller and Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
