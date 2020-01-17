PALMER Mary Kathryn Mary Kathryn Palmer, 81, of Wirtz, Va., died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Oil City, Pa. on September 10, 1938, a daughter of the late John Stubler and Melania Judy Stubler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Stubler. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her husband, William Glenn "Bill" Palmer; daughter, Colleen Marie Bosco and husband, Dennis; son, Todd Erin Callahan and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Andrew Bosco, Matthew Bosco, Christopher Bosco, Jack Callahan, and Josephine Callahan; and a sister, Evelyn Shannahan. A Mass of Resurrection will be said 1 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 15353 Moneta Rd., Moneta, VA 24121, with Father Salvador Añonuevo presiding. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass in the church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Palmer, Mary
