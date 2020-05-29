May 25, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Troy Newton, 39, of Rocky Mount, Va.Troy passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. After growing up in Botetourt County, Troy settled in Rocky Mount with the love of his life, Shannon McWhorter Newton, who survives him. He is also survived by their three beloved children, Braedon, Makaela and Mackenzie; his caring parents, Jerry and Sue Meador Newton; Brother, Shannon Newton (Stacie); and sisters, Chasity Ross (Cory), Tasha Powers (Darrell), and Lindsey Harless (Chris). Troy also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family, along with countless best friends. Troy lived life to the fullest, he played like he worked. He never met a stranger. If Troy wasn't home or at work, he could be found anywhere wheeling and dealing or at the bowling alley. His family would like to thank the Rocky Mount Bowling Center for all of their love and support. It's not goodbye, it truly is see you later. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church, Wirtz, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., service will follow immediately at 2 pm. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
