NEICE Ruth Ellen Ruth Ellen Neice, age 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home. She was born on May 10, 1957, a daughter of the late Myrtle Lucille Neice and Paul Neice Sr. Ruth was the proud owner of her own restaurant, "Ruth's Place." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Neice Jr. and Richard Neice. Surviving are her fiancé, Rex Burrus; three sons, Kevin and Jennifer Dillon, Danny Caldwell and Heather Dowdy, and Eric and Heather Muse; grandchildren, Cody Dillon (Charity), Johnathan Dillon, Savannah Hodges, Hensley Muse, Hudson Muse, Zachary Caldwell; one great-grandson on the way, Cayden Dillon; brothers, Roger Neice (Barbara), Mike Neice, Anthony Neice, and Eddie Neice; sisters, Gladys Wright (Billie), Ruby Peters (Jay), and Shelia Neice; special friends, Randall Childress, Donna Barbour, and Marcella Hodges; and all of her employees, friends, and customers she met at the restaurant. Funeral services will be held at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, with Pastor Gary Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
neice, Ruth
