Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS, SOUTH TO THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS, EAST TO THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST THURSDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&