February 9, 1955 - May 25, 2020 Cornelia Smith Mitchell, age 65, of Glade Hill, passed away at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on February 9, 1955, a daughter of the late Clarence Johnny and Melva Dillon Smith. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Shannon Manning. She is survived by her husband, Willie H. Mitchell Jr.; son, Darrell W. Mitchell (Heather); daughter, Danita Ann Mitchell; grandchildren, Ryan Turner, Adam Turner, Lindsey Turner, Laiken Turner, Owen Mitchell and Lilah Mitchell; great-grandson, Kingston Turner; brothers, Johnny Smith (Wendy), Kenneth Smith, Andrew Smith, Buster Smith (Pam), Dennis Smith and Stanley Smith (Alice); her sisters, Becky Roberts (Cliff), Lola Manning (Dennis) and Sandra Greer (Roger). She is also survived by many other family members and friends. Private graveside services will be conducted in the Crook-View Cemetery in Glade Hill. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
