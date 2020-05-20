Sunday, May 17, 2020 Mary Price Mills, age 88, of Callaway, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Mrs. Mills retired from General Electric and belonged to Highland United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandparent who will be missed. She loved her flowers and traveling with friends. Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Mills; and her parents, Hobert and Pearl Price. Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Mahala (Sharon), Jesse Mahala, Donnie Mahala (Angie) and Timothy Mills (Christine); seven grandchildren, Chris Mahala (Katrina), Ben Mahala, Mindy Boothe (Aaron), Lexi Mahala, Brendan Mills, Malia Holt, Victoria Mills; and two great-grandchildren, Levi Boothe and Grayson Boothe. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with the Rev. Amy Pannell officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.