MENEFEE Samuel Samuel Menefee of Bel Air, Maryland, formerly of Ferrum, Va., received his heavenly wings on February 20, 2020. He is survived by his companion of 31 years, Karen Cook; one daughter, Ladayne (Gene) Brown; granddaughter, Shay Brown; six brothers, Wane Menefee, Arthur Menefee, James Menefee, Tracy Menefee, of Ferrum, Va., Bruce (Georgia) Menefee, of Bassett, Va.; and Carl (JoAnn) Menefee of Rocky Mount, Va.; and six sisters, Peggy Crosby, Mary Sparks, Carolyn (Deno) Johnson of Bridgeport, Conn. Terrie (Chris) Fitch of Chesapeake, Va., Shelia Anderson of Martinsville, Va., and Janice Carter of Ferrum, Va. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 12:30 until 1 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist in Rocky Mount. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Those wishing to express sympathy online, visit www.davisturner.com. Davis-Turner Funeral Service is handling funeral arrangements.
