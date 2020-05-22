December 11, 1949 - May 17, 2020 Gerlinde Florance Maxey, age 70, of Boones Mill, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 11, 1949, a daughter of the late General and Ruth Fecker Rakes. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Rakes. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Wayne Maxey; sons, Daniel Maxey, Matthew Maxey and wife, Kelli Layman; her granddaughter, Julia. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations in her name to Planned Pethood Clinic at Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.
