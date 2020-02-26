MATTHEWS Debra A. Debra A. Matthews, 65, passed away at her home in Rocky Mount, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on June 11, 1954. Debi is a believer in Jesus Christ and is worshipping and rejoicing before Him with a new heart and indescribable joy. Debi is survived by her husband of 34 years, the love of her life, Tom; children, Christopher Hill, Michaelynn Dawn Hanson, and Joseph Hill (Kathy Hill); brothers, Gary Hill (Tonya Hill) and Jerry Hill; sister, Cathy Herbst (Brian Herbst); grandchildren, Lance, Bekah, Rachel, Riley, Jacob, Cole, and Ella; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Ann Milanese Hill; her father, Charold Okey Hill; and her sister, Letha Diane "Dee" Cross. Debi, is an avid outdoors woman. She rappelled the New River Gorge Bridge six times, 1995-2000. She and Tom backpacked hundreds of miles together. She volunteered in the Awana program and earned The Timothy Award! She loves her family dearly, especially going home to Parkersburg to spend Thanksgiving with her enormous Italian family. Join us in celebrating Debi's life. Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church with the Rev. David Slayton officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
