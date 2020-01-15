MATHEWS Marlene Bolling Henley "MamaDoc" February 4, 1932 December 25, 2019 MamaDoc's done dispensing drip pills down here, and we believe heaven is howling "hallelujah" at having her healing powers and humor a little closer. A country doctor and campus physician, MamaDoc loved the people of Franklin County, VA, and Ferrum College. Her moniker "MamaDoc" was earned because her younger patients didn't want to see a doctor; they wanted MamaDoc. Sometimes the characters in life need a nickname, and Marlene earned quite a few. Named "Squirtby" by teammates for her ability to squirt through and score in basketball, Marlene enjoyed playing basketball at Norton HS, Virginia Intermont and Morehead State University. The "Doc" part of her name was earned when she was 1 of 5 women in a class of 100 to graduate from the Medical College of Virginia. MamaDoc launched her medical career at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., and then moved to Ferrum College where the football coach exclaimed, "The new doctor is here, and she's a woman!" MamaDoc became lifelong best friends with Coach Norton and his wife Lucy, eventually moving to be close to them in retirement. Her final nickname "Granny HeeHee" was bestowed by her three grandsons, Christopher, Jack and Nicholas, as they were always laughing whenever they gathered. MamaDoc was born in Norton, Va., and had spirited role models in her mom, Alverda Lee, sister Pat and half-sister Roonie. MamaDoc married her hometown sweetheart, Robert Henley, and had three children, Jeff, Natalie and Fred. Later in life, she married Dr. Jack Mathews who became her Tenum Doctor travelling companion with whom she traversed the country for short term physician employment. MamaDoc joined her lifelong best friends, the Nortons, in Deltaville, Va., for retirement and to enjoy the Henley Norton family gatherings. Acute Myeloid Leukemia was diagnosed in August 2017, and the specialists said MamaDoc had about 3 months to live she said "NOPE!" and was nursed back to health by Rhyanne Henley and Alive Hospice, outlasted two Hospice invocations, and enjoyed a wonderful community of friends with the residents and staff at Maristone. Her family feels truly blessed to have had our hero living down the hall and hope we can bring a portion of the love and joy that she did into the world. If MamaDoc helped heal you spiritually or physically, in lieu of flowers, we hope you will feel called to make a donation to the MamaDoc fund at Ferrum College. To donate, visit https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/ferrum-college-gift/ and designate MamaDoc in the Custom Designation Field. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. at Ferrum College in Franklin Hall's Blue Ridge Mountain Room.
