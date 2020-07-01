Mary Ruth Powell Lazenby, 94, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed to her eternal Heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Perry Ernest Lazenby Jr.; her daughter, Sandra Jean Lazenby; her father and mother, Walter and Ethel Mae Powell; four sisters, Florence Altice, Catherine Law, Elsie Wiggington, and Jeanetta Prillaman; and two brothers, Walter Powell, Jr., and John Powell. She is survived by her children, Donald Lazenby (Elizabeth), Cynthia Craft, Rebecca Penley (Wayne); grandchildren, Danny Hazelwood (Sherry), Dana Ruble (Yancey), Josh Lazenby (Denise), Patrick Knowles (Tara), Amy Belcher (Jeff), Emily Jenkins (Rudy), Justin Knowles, and Troy Hazelwood (Holly); great-grandchildren, Brian Lawson (Andrea), Alexandria Lawson, Brianna Gregory (Mark), Savannah Hazelwood, Nicholas Ruble (Emily), Candace Lazenby, Trevor Belcher (Brittany), Sebastian Ruble, Makaya Hagan, Mia Hazelwood, Logan Jenkins, and Brooke Jenkins; great-great grandchildren, Maggie Lawson, Henry Lawson, Hadley Jane Gregory, Emmaline Ann Gregory, Lane Belcher, and Laken Belcher; sister, Ethel Stanley; and brothers, Marvin Powell and Doug Powell. Ruth was a loyal employee of the local telephone company serving in various capacities for many years. She found great fulfillment in working with "the fellows." They often welcomed her wisdom professionally and personally. Ruth was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church throughout her life. She served the church with her time, her talents, and her gifts. Her Sunday School class looked to her for guidance because of her knowledge and understanding of God's Holy Word, the Bible. Ruth was an avid life- long learner. She was a prolific reader. She loved the written word. She filled many notebooks as she would take notes while reading an article or listening to a sermon. She often wrote letters or memos to express her thoughts on how to solve a problem. We will miss the stories Ruth would share with us about the adventures and the hard work of growing up on a farm. Ruth's love for her family was at the core of who she was as a human being. Her sacrificial care of her children was complete and selfless. She gave up much for them throughout the years of their growth and development. She dedicated forty-three years of her life to the loving care of her daughter Sandra. We will miss her presence among us. We rejoice in her Home Going. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with Covid-19 precautions being followed. No flowers please. Donations may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2300 McNeil Mill Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or to a charity of your choice.
