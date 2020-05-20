Friday, May 15, 2020 Daniel Bowman Layman, 95, of Long Cane Rd. Edgefield, SC husband of Mary Bledsoe Layman entered into rest on Friday, May 15, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Mr. Layman was born in Rocky Mount, Va., the son of the Frank Benjamin Sr., and Sarah Lula Bowman Layman. Dan was owner of Layman Nursery and Tree Farm. He was Regional Vice President for Sales at McKesson Robbins, a past member of the North Augusta City Council, a life member of Acacia Masonic Lodge #315 AFM and a 50 year member of The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valleys of Aiken and Augusta having obtained the 32 Degree. He was a United States Army World War II and Korea Veteran. He was in the Augusta Exchange Club and BPOE (Elk's Club) and was a former member of West Lake Country Club and an avid golfer in his day. He was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, S.C. Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Brenda L. (Pete) Kopecky and Billie (Alan) McDowell; one son, Barry (Debbie) Layman; one daughter-in-law, Irina Layman; two sisters, Ardine Akers, and Lois L. Willis; one brother, Dr. David Layman; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Darrell) Fawley, Christina (Curtis) Holmes, Barrett (Alison) Layman, Randall Layman, Philip Layman, and Joshua McDowell; and seven great-grandchildren, Edel McDowell, Darrell Fawley IV, Sullivan, Evelyn and Christian Holmes, Alexandra and Olivia Layman. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Arleen D. Layman, and a son Randy Layman. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Daniel Bowman Layman, please visit our Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.