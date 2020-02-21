LAW Mark Allen Mark Allen Law "AKA Bass Buster", age 52, of Wirtz, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Callaway. Mark was an avid fisherman and "pool shark". He was preceded in death by his father, A.C. Law and step-father, Don Childress. He is survived by his daughter, Candace; step-mother, Paulette Law; brother, Jeff Law; nephew, M.J. Law; stepsister, Heather Reed; nephews, David "D.J" and Matthew Voiles; niece, Hannah Bussey and many special friends including Belinda and Joe Webb. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.