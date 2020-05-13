Audrey Young Holley, 88, of Rocky Mount, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Allen J. Holley. She was born near Ferrum to the late Harry H. and Lessie Wagner Young. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Tim Bussey and sister-in-law, Ruby H. Sumner and husband, Carlton. Also surviving are two nieces, nephew and their families. Audrey was a dedicated, compassionate nurse who worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital, for Dr. Frank Dudley at Glade Hill Clinic and Eldercare of Rocky Mount. A member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church, she attended faithfully and sang in the choir until her health no longer allowed her to do so. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and love to Patty and Larry Toler and each member of the staff at Red Oak Manor where Audrey had been a resident for the past 10 years. The challenges we faced have been made easier thanks to their excellent care, support and friendship. A memorial service for Allen and Audrey will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests no food or flowers but please consider donations to Rocky Mount Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
