HODGES Eunice "Frog" Eunice "Frog" Hodges, age 89, of Rocky Mount, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Helen Meeks Hodges. He worked for Sealtest Milk where he delivered to all retail stores and schools in Rocky Mount. He operated a milk tanker up until he retired. He is survived by his son, Don (Brenda) Hodges; grandchildren, Jesse (Rachelle) Hodges and Kasey Hodges; great-grandchildren, Eli Sloan, Ruby Hodges, Josie Hodges, Harmony Hodges, DJ Hughes and DeAngelo Hughes; brother, Winfred Hodges (Sue); several nieces and nephews. Thanks to the CFMH Hospice Team. My special Hospice Nurse and friend, Helen Wilcox and Hospice Chaplain Rick Poland. Private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.florafuneralservice.com.
