HODGES Emma Tyree September 12, 1930 - March 3, 2020 "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." Emma Tyree Hodges, age 89, of Longs, S.C., formerly of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Tyree and Esther Mason White; and a son, Barry Neil Hodges. She is survived by two daughters, Aileen H. Pearce (Sidney) of Longs, S.C., and Sandra H. Rickmond of Roanoke, Va.; two sons, Charles G. Hodges Jr. of Henry, Va., and Jay L. Hodges (Pam) of Rocky Mount, Va.; five grandchildren, Carey Altice, Christie Altice-Weaver, Neil Rickmond, Daniel Hodges, and Jaydan Hodges; one great-grandchild, Kayla Altice; half-brother, Bobby Tyree; and close friend, Betty J Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Fairview Church of the Brethen, c/o Tommy Young, 60 Belmont Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Wray officiating. There will not be a public visitation. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount.
Service information
Mar 7
Graveside
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Franklin Memorial Park
Virgil H Goode Highway Route 220 North
Boones Mill, VA 24065
