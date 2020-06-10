Joseph "Joey" Adam Hayes, age 38, of Penhook, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Lee Hayes; his brother, Andrew Lee Hayes; grandparents, Pauline and Gilbert Hayes of Winston-Salem, N.C. and James D. and Kate Laury of Rocky Mount, Va. He is survived by his children, Christian Thomas and Brooklynn Grace; and mother, Terri Laury Hayes. Joey was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. on January 15, 1982. His was initiated into Plumbers and Steamfitters LU 10 in 2003 as a Pipefitter Apprentice. He received his journeyman diploma after his completion of his apprenticeship in plumbing and pipefitting trades in 2007. He spent the rest of his career doing the job he loved. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
