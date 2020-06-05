June 2, 2020 Daniel Lee Hartman, age 74, of Boones Mill, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Adren Hartman; brother, Donnie Hartman; and grandson, Barry Wayne Hartman Jr. Surviving are his son, Barry Hartman Sr.; grandchildren, Bri-Ann Hartman and Donovan Hartman; sisters, Betty Durham (Everett), Sarah Janney (Ronnie), Mary Walker (Barry), and Linda Walker; brothers, Larry Hartman and Ronnie Hartman (Kathy); sister-in-law, Rachel Hartman; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, with the Rev. Jim Steele officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
