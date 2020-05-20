June 9, 1938 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Alvin Douglas Hall passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was married to his wife, Virginia Terry Hall, for sixty years. He was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on June 9, 1938. He is predeceased by his parents, Grover and Alice Hall; mother-in-law, Elva Atkins Terry; siblings, Brady (Polly) Hall, Eunice (Lois) Hall, Sydney Hall, Sally Ann Sink and Gerald Hall. Surviving are his wife, Virginia Hall; children, Amy, son-in-law, Barry Ballow, and Tim Hall; grandchildren, Patrick Ellision Ballow, Mary Katherine Ballow, and Jackson Douglas Ballow; brother-in-law and wife, J.C. and Sandie Terry; sisters-in-law, Betsy Hall and Judy Hall; nieces and nephews, Sandra Hall Layman, Randy Sink, Steve Hall and Pamela Hall Perdue; great nieces, nephews and many cousins. Alvin was a member of Furnace Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Mount for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army for two years and worked at the Lane Furniture Company in Rocky Mount until retirement. He loved all sports as a player, coach and spectator. Alvin was always a happy person who loved life, his friends, and his hometown. A private graveside service will be conducted at Mountain View Memorial Park on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with Pastor Phillip Bramblett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to either Furnace Creek Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, Virginia or a youth sporting program of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.