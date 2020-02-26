GUILLIAMS Coy Lee Coy Lee Guilliams, 79, of Callaway, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from complications related to lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy L. and Altha F. Guilliams, and brothers, Bernard L."Pete" and Danny Guilliams. He is survived by his wife, Caroline F. Guilliams; daughter, Kelly Guilliams Moran (Lynnie); sons, Gordon Guilliams (Carrie) and Alan Guilliams (Mandy); grandchildren, Carrie, Cassidy and Davis Moran and Connor and Brandon Guilliams. Also surviving are sisters, Sylvia Cooper, Vera LaPrade, Arlene Carter and Dot Webb (James); brothers, Newton Guilliams (Norma Jean), Steve Guilliams (Linda), Fred Guilliams, Barry Guilliams and Ronnie Guilliams (Joyce); sister-in-law, Betty F. Guilliams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Coy served in the United States Navy, retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, worked part-time at Source4, was a charter member of the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the American Legion and a member of Highland United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be conducted at Highland United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Amy Pannell officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Highland United Methodist Church or Callaway Volunteer Fire Department.
