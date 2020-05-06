GILLIE Imogene Puckett Imogene Puckett Gillie, age 80, of Wirtz, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bobby" Gillie; parents, Tom V. Puckett and Toye Cox Puckett; brothers, Tom G. Puckett and Virgil E. Puckett; and grandson, Ryan M. Gillie. Surviving are her children, Robert Gillie Jr., John Gillie, and Kay King; and sisters, Brenda Amos, Georgie Mitchell, and Judy Monahan. Imogene was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be daily and dearly missed by everyone who loved her. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Rocky Mount police chief on leave pending investigation
-
Elwell, Zeigler are Franklin County's B'nai B'rith honorees
-
Folklife Festival cancels October event
-
Dispute between Father Mark White and Bishop of Richmond Barry Knestout will be decided by a Catholic court
-
Coastal Plain League delays start of season
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.