GILLIE Imogene Puckett Imogene Puckett Gillie, age 80, of Wirtz, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bobby" Gillie; parents, Tom V. Puckett and Toye Cox Puckett; brothers, Tom G. Puckett and Virgil E. Puckett; and grandson, Ryan M. Gillie. Surviving are her children, Robert Gillie Jr., John Gillie, and Kay King; and sisters, Brenda Amos, Georgie Mitchell, and Judy Monahan. Imogene was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be daily and dearly missed by everyone who loved her. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Imogene Gillie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

