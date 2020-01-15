FUNK Shirley Jean June 25, 1936 - January 5, 2020 Shirley Jean Funk, age 83, of Boones Mill, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She retired from the Franklin News Post with many years of service and was a member of Halesford Baptist Church. She was born on June 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Herman and Ruby Dean Hudnall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood Nelson Funk. She is survived by her loving children, Tanya Hylton (Jim), Michael Javier (Polly), Tammy Javier (Mark), Robin Miller (Gary), Jeffrey Funk (Patty), Mark Funk (Rosemary), Timmy Funk (Sandra), and Bobby Funk; former daughter-In-law, Cindy Funk; 14 loving grandchildren, 17 loving great-grandchildren, all of whom loved their "BeMaw" and she adored them; and two loving brothers, Herman Hudnall Jr. (Melisande) and Jimmy Dean Hudnall. She is also survived by her special friends, Mary Ellen Amos, Sally Sirri, Lucy Kirkpatrick, Joann and Todd Everett; and her kind and loving caregiver, Amanda Tubaugh. Shirley's family would like to give a sincere and heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for their loving and compassionate care shown and given to their mother and to the family. The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be given in her name to Halesford Baptist Church, 2485 Lost Mountain Road, Wirtz, VA 24181. Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Melvin Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, 2020, one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com (540)334-5151.
