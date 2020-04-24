FISHER JR. Grover Wilson Grover "G.W." Fisher Jr., age 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, was peacefully gathered to our Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, April 17, 2020, at King's Grant Health Care. He was born on February 28, 1943, in Rocky Mount, Virginia to the late Grover W. "Bill" Fisher and Hazel Barnhart Fisher. He married Dorothy (Hilton) in 1967 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage. Mr. Fisher was a graduate of Franklin County High School and attended Bridgewater College. He was employed as a machine technician at DuPont for 36 years until his retirement in 1998. G.W. enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and served for four years. He was a member of Christ's Church in Martinsville and was a lifelong member of the Elks Club. G.W. was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Fisher is survived by his wife, Dorothy; four daughters and spouses, Kimberlee and Chris Sams of Hamilton, Va., Andee and Matt Smith of Charlotte, N.C., Brenda and Wade Falls of Greensboro, N.C., and Sandra and Jason Wilburn of Hillsborough, N.C..; six grandchildren, Michael, David, Macey, Lindsey, Nathan, and Max. He is also survived by his siblings, Wileina Furrow, Gloria Kotseos, Jim and Linda Fisher, and Carol Ann and Gary Amos; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at King's Grant and Mountain Valley Hospice for their wonderful care, kindness, and compassion. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Mr. Fisher's life. It will be held at Christ's Church in Martinsville, Va. with Pastor Tim Bredamus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, P.O. Box 3764, Martinsville, VA 24115, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112. The family is being assisted by Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va.
