FERGUSON Jean H. April 7, 1938 February 28, 2020 Jean H. Ferguson, age 81, of Rocky Mount, departed this life peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, to rest in the arms or her Father. She was a treasured mother, grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed. Jean spent her early years devoting her life to raising her children with love and nurture and never hesitated to sacrifice for their needs. In the 80's, Jean with her strong-willed spirit, returned to school to become a Nursing Assistant. She worked at Franklin Memorial Hospital for a few years and then found her calling doing private duty nursing. She never had to look for work, she was highly sought after because of the kindness and love she showed to all. She loved God and always testified that he had been "so, so good to her" and we are confident he continues to be. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben H. Ferguson; special friend, Robert Sink; her parents, Zack and Mamie Hodges; son, Barry Sink; brothers, Bill, Taylor and Gordon Hodges. Surviving are her son, Bruce Sink and girlfriend, Debbie Coulter; daughters, Linda Hodges and Lori Velasquez, Lisa Beard and husband, Ron, and Sonia Seay and husband, Bobby; stepdaughter, Mary Bortnyck; 12 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren; brothers, B.K. Hodges, Palmer and Annie Hodges, and Dan and Mevva Hodges; and sisters, Bobbie and D.L. Holcomb, Carol and Danny Strickler, and Sandy Arrington. Funeral services were held at Flora Chapel, 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family receive from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
