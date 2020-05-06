DILLON WARREN Warren Allen Dillon, age 43, from Ferrum, went home to the Lord and his dad, Allen R. Dillon, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Leaving behind his mother, Rosemarie R. Dillon; and three children, Sidney Kala Dillon, Ava Nicole Dillon and Keith Allen Dillon; one grandson, Corbin Wyatt Lanum; two brothers, Randy Dillon and Dwayne Williams; three sisters, Sharon Barnes, Madeline Edwards and Monika Pullen; along with seven nephews and nieces and many other beloved family and friends. Warren Dillon was a loving soul that saw the good in everyone he met. The family is having a private ceremony to honor his life, but feel free to share any memories or photos with his children they'd be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Rocky Mount police chief on leave pending investigation
-
Elwell, Zeigler are Franklin County's B'nai B'rith honorees
-
Folklife Festival cancels October event
-
Dispute between Father Mark White and Bishop of Richmond Barry Knestout will be decided by a Catholic court
-
Coastal Plain League delays start of season
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.