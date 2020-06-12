Our beloved Roger "Papa" passed into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Roger Wayne Dillon was born on September 8, 1943, in Rocky Mount, Va. He was 76 years old. He was a gentle, generous and kind man who loved serving others. That was shown through his service to his country where he served in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam. He served his community through his work at AEP where he retired after 30+ years of service. He served and supported his family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continuously through love and encouragement. He was a faithful servant and caregiver for his beloved wife, Jean, and showed his devotion and service to her through donating a kidney to her in 2003. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Ferguson Dillon, and father, Ewell Daniel Dillon. He is survived by his wife, Melva Jean Dillon; children, Mitzi Thurman and Clinton, Stephanie Spalding and John, Joe Hale and Tammy; sister, Linda Dillon Woolwine and Jimmy; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014, 540-774-3839. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Pastor Bryan Ratliff officiating. Military honors to follow. If friends desire, contributions can be made to Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014, or Calvary Chapel in Lynchburg, Va., 20722 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.