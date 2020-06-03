August 16, 1928 - May 28, 2020 Ruth H. David, 91, of Union Hall, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (town chapel) with Pastor Mark Long officiating. Interment followed in the David Family Cemetery at the home. Visitation was held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 www.lynchconnerbowman.com.
