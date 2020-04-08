COOPER Ann G. Ann G. Cooper, age 84, of Rocky Mount, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cooper; son, Joe Joyce; grandson, Brandon Joyce; parents, Brady and Ethel Greenwood; brother, Lewis Greenwood; and sisters, Essie Manno and Geneva Nichols. Surviving are her grandson, Joseph Joyce; two sisters, Elizabeth Guthrie and Ava (Buddy) Turner; brother, Bill (Sandra) Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. She loved flowers, animals, gardening, and hunting. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Red Oak Manor staff and Hospice for their wonderful care. God Bless you all. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.