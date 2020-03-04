CROOKE Linda Linda Crooke, age 74, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home in Wirtz, Va. with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Jeff and Chris; daughter, Jennifer; and two grandchildren, Holland and Tobias. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother with her family at the center of her life. She had an affinity for animals, enjoyed watching baseball and the simple pleasures of a card game with friends and family. Condolences may be sent to 1717 Wirtz Rd Wirtz, VA 24184. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Cooke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
