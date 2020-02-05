CHILTON Katherine Allison May 6, 1934-February 1, 2020 Katherine Allison Chilton, 85, of Union Hall, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, Va., on May 6, 1934, the daughter of the late William Bramlett Allison and Kate Mitchell Allison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. William B. Allison Jr. and Charles M. Allison and sister, Mary Mitchell Allison Powell and husbands, John P. Reynolds of Martinsville, Va. and Howard O. Chilton Jr. of Union Hall, Va. Katherine is survived by her two stepsons, David Michael Chilton of Richmond, Va. and Daniel Reynolds Chilton, M.D. of Simsbury, Conn.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Charter Member of the Roanoke Valley Power Squadron (Smith Mountain Lake Sail & Power Squadron), very active volunteer with the American Red Cross and a proud member, and an active member of the Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church. Katherine worked as a medical technician in several area hospitals including Martinsville, Lexington and finished her career at the Salem VA Medical Center. The family would especially like to thank Runk and Pratt Retirement Living-SML and Medi Home Health and Hospice for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local American Red Cross at 352 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 or online at www.redcross.org/donate/donation A Celebration of Katherine's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church with Dr. Russ Merritt officiating. A private (family only) graveside service will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. www.connerbowman.com.
Chilton, Katherine
Service information
Feb 7
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
Rocky Mount Presbyterian Church
175 Floyd Avenue
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
