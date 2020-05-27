Davis Glen Carter, 77, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on May 20, 2020, after a period of declining health. Glen was a modest man, whose calm strength and easygoing demeanor will be a cherished memory for all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Eliza (Sis) Carter; a sister, Linda Stone; brothers Ronnie and Michael; and great-grandson, Konner Sturgill. Glen is survived by a multitude of friends and family, including wife, Debbie (Campbell) Carter; daughter, Amy Markland (Michael); sons, Travis (Sarah) and Jeffrey (Amy); sisters, Bettie Powell (Glenn) and Donna Hatcher (Richard); brothers, Cameron (Reta), Wilson, Roger (Barbara), and Milton (Connie); grandchildren, Kristen Giarla (Jon), Matthew Carter (Miranda), Timothy Carter, Grace Markland, Callie Markland, Katherine Carter, and Molly Carter; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Giarla and Delaney Carter. He also leaves behind an abundance of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. A gifted woodworker, Glen and James Shively opened Shively & Carter Custom Crafted Cabinets in Ferrum, Va., in the early 1980s. Glen was a hard worker and his dedication and innate talent led to many years of success for the business. Though he spent many hours "at the shop," he found time to travel (visiting too many NASCAR tracks to name) and attend live concerts. His favorite were the Eagles and he caught any show that came within driving distance. After selling the business in 2005, Glen entered retirement and spent most of his time keeping company with his mother and receiving visitors. No visitors were more warmly welcomed than those of his grandchildren, with whom he had unlimited patience and kindness. He was well loved and will be so very missed. His absence leaves a hole no one can fill. A private graveside service was held Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park, with Pastor B. Sung officiating. Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center is assisting the family and condolences can be left on their website, www.florafuneralservice.com.
