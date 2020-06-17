Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 200 AM EDT. * AT 805 PM EDT, A FEW ROADS ACROSS THE WARNED AREA REMAINED CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER FROM THREE TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN THAT HAS FALLEN OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS. FLOODING CONTINUES ON THE ROANOKE RIVER AT LAFYETTE, AND ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... VINTON... ROCKY MOUNT... AND TROUTVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING ROADS FLOODED, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&