BOWER Paul E. Paul E. Bower, age 90, of Rocky Mount passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1929, in Rocky Mount, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ora Bower; two brothers, Elmer Bower and Virgil Bower; and his oldest daughter, Frances Lynch. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Sevilla Ashworth Bower; his daughters, Jane (Earl) LaPrade and Alice (Tim) Emmons; grandchildren, Timmy (Bev) Lynch, Cheryl Lynch, Kim (John) Aldridge, Stephanie (Noel) Naff, Emily (Wes) Van Pelt, Jonathan Emmons, Nathan Emmons, and Michael (Danielle) Emmons, and 15 great-grandchildren. He retired from VDOT and also faithfully served as custodian at Antioch Church of the Brethren for more than 50 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Antioch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Funeral services were held at Antioch Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, with Pastor Andy Duffey officiating followed by interment in the church cemetery. His family received friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
