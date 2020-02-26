BOUSMAN Michael Wayne GRETNA, Va. Michael Wayne Bousman, age 61, of Gretna, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. Born on March 25, 1958, in Franklin County, he was a son of the late Raymond Guy Bousman and Barbara Jean Dillon Bousman. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Bousman. Michael was a former inspector with Fleetwood Homes; and he enjoyed woodcrafts, painting, hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Angell Bousman of the residence; three sons, Davey Lee Moore Jr. and wife, Wanda, of Gretna, Russell Glenn Moore and wife, Jennifer, of Newport News, and Michael Clifford Moore of Chatham; one daughter, Vickie Moore Conner and husband, Bobby, of Chatham; four brothers, Glenn Bousman and wife, Diane, of Glade Hill, Henry Bousman of Glade Hill, Steve Bousman and wife, Janet, of Glade Hill, and Dexter Bousman and wife, Elaine, of Burnt Chimney; two sisters, Rosie Musgrove of Burnt Chimney, and Sherry Bousman of Rocky Mount; two grandchildren, Michael James Moore of Newport News, and Ryker Glenn Moore of Newport News; and very special friends, Andy and Doris Brumfield and Billy and Judy Walton. Per his request there will be no public service. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.