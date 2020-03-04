BERNARD Joyce Thompson Joyce Thompson Bernard, age 77, of Rocky Mount, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1942, the daughter of the late B.T. and Lera Thompson of Ferrum, Virginia. She retired from Norfolk Southern after working over 30 years in various departments. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering and spending time with her grandchildren. She was member of Boones Mill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Winfred Thompson and B.T. Thompson Jr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harold Bernard; daughter, Cyndi and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Parker and Cait; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Glenda Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Wayne Pagans; sister, Christine Ramsey, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and life-long friends. A celebration of life will be held at l p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Franklin County Public Library, 355 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151, or to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Axillary, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:30AM-1:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
1:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
