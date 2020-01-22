BERNARD Florine Meredith Peters Florine Meredith Peters Bernard, 94, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on February 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Carmie Peters and Ethel Flora Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Bruce Bernard Jr. She was a member of Bedford Christian Church. She was a loving devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She left the world a better place through her kindness and generosity to all. She is survived by her daughters, Flora Bernard Harris and husband, Charles, Ann Bernard Coffey and husband, Victor; son, John Bruce Bernard III and wife, Leslie; sister, Jean Peters Jenrette; grandchildren, Suzanne Harris Parker and husband, Brian, Victoria Coffey Moore and husband, Tommy Sr., Kristin Harris Plunkett and husband, Sean, Jonathan Alan Coffey and wife, Katie, John Bruce Bernard IV, and Alexander Bernard; and great-grandchildren, Emma Parker, Brayden Parker, Sage Coffey, Beaux Coffey, Waverly Coffey, Crewe Coffey, Nora Plunkett, Declan Plunkett, Thomas Moore Jr., and Sommar Moore. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford with the Rev. David Walton Jr. and the Rev. Jim Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or Bedford Christian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
