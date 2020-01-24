BEASLEY Carlie B. Carlie B. Beasley passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel in Greensboro, N.C., with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, January 24, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carlie Beasley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.