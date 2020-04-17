A Vinton man was arrested for possession of a stolen motorcycle in Glade Hill on April 11.
The motorcycle, reported stolen from Roanoke, was spotted by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at Glade Hill Minute Market on Virginia 40 in Glade Hill. Kenneth Michael Caron, 35, of Vinton was holding a helmet in his hand inside the store, according from a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson.
Deputies ordered Caron, who has multiple outstanding warrants, to place his hands behind his back. Upon approaching Caron, a physical altercation ensued between Caron and an officer, Patterson said.
Caron was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of probation violation, grand larceny auto theft, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs, Patterson said.
He was also arrested on an outstanding charge from Roanoke County for disobedience/resisting an officer from March, she added.
He is currently being held without bond in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
