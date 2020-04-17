On Thursday, the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, which covers Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville, reported its first fatality from COVID-19, according to a news release.
Because of privacy restrictions, VDH is not providing any additional information about the person, the release said.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”
Gateley said people 65 and older and anyone with underlying health issues are at a greater risk of serious complications with COVID-19.
“Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible,” he said.
According to VDH, there are 23 cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.
