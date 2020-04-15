After heavy rain Sunday night and into early Monday morning, Franklin County Public Safety issued a code red alert to residents that the water level at Smith Mountain Lake was expected to exceed full pond of 795 feet.
The alert asked property owners to secure boats and floating docks in the event the rising lake level could cause them to float away. Boaters also were urged to use caution as floating debris could be in the main channels of the lake.
As of Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the lake level was reported to be above full pond at 795.80 feet and falling at a rate of 0.01 foot per hour.
Appalachian Power, which manages the Smith Mountain Project hydroelectric facility, had projected the lake level to rise up to 2 feet above full pond.
To report large floating debris in the main channels of the lake, call 1-800-956-4237 or visit www.smithmtn.com.
