The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced at 2 p.m. Friday that it has located a missing, 17-year-old from Rocky Mount.
Alexis Grace Akers was last seen at 11 p.m. on March 25. Her parents reported her missing the following day from Riverdance Place in Rocky Mount, according to Sgt. Megan Patterson. Akers is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.
Although Akers has a history of running away, she has never left home without financial or communications resources and needed medication, Patterson said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 483-3000.
