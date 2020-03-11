Franklin County High School held a class lip-sync battle during their recent pep rally. Antoine Terrell and Freddy Mac from K92 radio hosted the rally for a second time and announced they will be hosting and serving as DJs at this year’s prom on May 9 at the Hotel Roanoke.
