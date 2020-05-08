One group of students has been continuing to learn remotely with help from paraprofessional Heidi Hodges of Rocky Mount Elementary School. Students recently made Earth Day shirts and conducted a litter pick up at Blackwater River off Blue Bend Road. Michon Romano (from left), 9, Ashton McNeil, 9, Chloe Hodges, 9, and Ryan Berger, 10, participated in the event.
