Submitted by Anne Reynolds
The Smith Mountain Arts Council is offering two $2,000 college scholarships for high school seniors demonstrating talent in the performing, visual or literary arts. Eligible students must attend Franklin County High School, Gretna High School, Staunton River High School, Christian Heritage Academy or Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy or are home-schooled in the geographic areas of these schools.
Applications are open to students who will be studying in all recognized academic disciplines at either two-year or four-year accredited colleges, universities or community colleges. This is a change from a previous rule that stated scholarships were only available to students who planned to pursue an arts major.
Scholarships will be paid in the amount of $1,000 per year for the first two years of enrollment. To qualify for the second payment, the student must submit a first-year transcript and show progress satisfactory to the SMAC scholarship committee.
Applications must be received by the committee by March 31 and will be considered based on artistic activities and goals, academic record, academic awards and honors, other awards and honors, high school and community activities and work experience.
Applicants may not be related to any member of the Smith Mountain Arts Council board of directors. Incomplete applications will not be considered, and scholarship amounts may be used only for tuition.
For more information, visit smac-arts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.