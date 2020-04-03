Franklin County Public Schools will conduct kindergarten registration differently this year due to the impact of COVID-19.
Registration forms must be completed and submitted electronically by May 7. The form can be found on the division’s website at www.frco.k12.va.us. Parents without access to the internet must call the school their child will attend and schedule an appointment to pick up the necessary forms.
Students entering kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 as required by Virginia. Parents/guardians will need to electronically submit copies of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s physical, immunization records and three documents that prove residence such as a driver’s license, phone bill, lease agreement or other bills.
To apply for out of zone residence, the child’s home school will provide parents with information or respond to questions. Parents may also contact FCPS transportation department to determine their school zone assignment at 483-5541.
For more information, contact Brenda Muse at the school board office at 483-5138 or the child’s school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.