Glade Hill Elementary School was transformed into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory just before the holidays.
The entire school read (or was read to) the famed book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and engaged in STEM activities such as unlocking puzzle boxes called Breakout EDU boxes for older students, while younger students had more age-appropriate activities such as building reindeer. A hallway in the school looked as though it could have been in the movie with all student-made candy decor. From the chocolate river to the fizzy lifting room, the school incorporated the Wonkavator and Wonkavision room, and featured quotes from the book and film.
As a special treat, really bringing the chocolate factory to life, students had snacks they got to coat under a foundation of melted chocolate.
The weeklong event culminated with a school-wide viewing of the original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.